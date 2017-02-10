OOPS! Teacher gets CAUGHT posting "Only Good Trump Supporter is a DEAD Trump Supporter!"
Boy, liberals don't learn very quickly do they? Their rage, hate, and destructive personalities are getting them a lot of heat in the news day after day and stillnew stories keep popping up of one of them going to town with their savageness and forgetting there ar consequences to being a dumbass. Silly libsjokes on you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Feb 7
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Feb 7
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 1
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC