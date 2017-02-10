Old Dominick Barreling Whiskey for First Time Since Prohibition

Something is happening in Memphis for the first time in 100 years Old Dominick has begun aging barrels of locally made whiskey at their highly anticipated Downtown distillery. When Governor Thomas C. Rye passed his infamous "bone-dry bill" 1917, it ushered in an era of Prohibition for the Volunteer State and sidelined the original Old Dominick Whiskey brand, which was founded by Domenico Canale in 1866.

