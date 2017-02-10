Old Dominick Barreling Whiskey for First Time Since Prohibition
Something is happening in Memphis for the first time in 100 years Old Dominick has begun aging barrels of locally made whiskey at their highly anticipated Downtown distillery. When Governor Thomas C. Rye passed his infamous "bone-dry bill" 1917, it ushered in an era of Prohibition for the Volunteer State and sidelined the original Old Dominick Whiskey brand, which was founded by Domenico Canale in 1866.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|4 hr
|BaxterV
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|5 hr
|BaxterV
|2
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Feb 7
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Feb 7
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC