Old Dominick Barreling Whiskey for Fi...

Old Dominick Barreling Whiskey for First Time Since Prohibition

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News

Something is happening in Memphis for the first time in 100 years Old Dominick has begun aging barrels of locally made whiskey at their highly anticipated Downtown distillery. When Governor Thomas C. Rye passed his infamous "bone-dry bill" 1917, it ushered in an era of Prohibition for the Volunteer State and sidelined the original Old Dominick Whiskey brand, which was founded by Domenico Canale in 1866.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does Tennessee suck? 4 hr BaxterV 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... 5 hr BaxterV 2
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Feb 8 Retribution 2
News Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan... Feb 7 Lucy Fur 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Feb 7 BaxterV 2
How to make farts smell like magnolia? Feb 5 Magnolia 1
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) Feb 4 Mistaken ID 13
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC