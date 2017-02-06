Officials warn of sweetheart scams as Valentine's Day approaches
The Kentucky Attorney General is sending out a warning after residents lost more than $80,000 this time last year to sweetheart scams. "That is when someone primarily using social media creates a fake profile and tries to build a relationship online.
