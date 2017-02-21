News 45 mins ago 9:44 p.m.Daniel changes name of 'Milo Bill' after controversy
Days after informally naming a bill after former Breitbart columnist Milo Yiannopoulos, a Republican lawmaker in Tennessee is backtracking due to a video of the controversial commentator condoning sex between grown men and underage boys. Since video surfaced of the comments last weekend, the columnist has been disinvited from speaking at Conservative Political Action Conference and had his book canceled by his publisher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Mon
|bill climer
|3
|5 things to watch this week ina
|Mon
|Latest news
|1
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|Sun
|ThomasA
|3
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 19
|nunya
|6
|How to curse a state?
|Feb 19
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ...
|Feb 18
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15)
|Feb 17
|nunya
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC