News 45 mins ago 9:44 p.m.Daniel changes name of 'Milo Bill' after controversy

Days after informally naming a bill after former Breitbart columnist Milo Yiannopoulos, a Republican lawmaker in Tennessee is backtracking due to a video of the controversial commentator condoning sex between grown men and underage boys. Since video surfaced of the comments last weekend, the columnist has been disinvited from speaking at Conservative Political Action Conference and had his book canceled by his publisher.

