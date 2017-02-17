News 12 mins ago 11:43 a.m.Notorious Nashvillian Perry March sues over prison food

Perry A. March filed a more than 200-page lawsuit on Feb. 3 in federal court in Nashville, alleging the quality of the kosher diet he receives is substandard and a veiled attempt to force him to break the tenets of his religion. March is a decade into a 56-year prison term in the 1996 disappearance of his wife, Janet March, and a subsequent plot to murder her parents.

