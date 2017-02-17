New procedure for public records in Tennessee
The Comptroller's Office of Open Records Counsel established a model public records policy to assist all Tennessee Government entities. The model policy was created after Senator Richard Briggs and Representative Bill Dunn led the passage of Public Chapter 722 during the 109th Tennessee General Assembly.
