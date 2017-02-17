New procedure for public records in T...

New procedure for public records in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The Comptroller's Office of Open Records Counsel established a model public records policy to assist all Tennessee Government entities. The model policy was created after Senator Richard Briggs and Representative Bill Dunn led the passage of Public Chapter 722 during the 109th Tennessee General Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' 2 min BuildItHigh 2
News Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ... 3 hr BuildTheWall 1
Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15) 9 hr nunya 3
Why does Tennessee suck? 11 hr nunya 3
Republicans get there Wish; 12 hr Peter pan 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) 14 hr BaxterV 27
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... 21 hr kuda 4
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,961,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC