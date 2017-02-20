Nashville Islamic Center's Religious ...

Nashville Islamic Center's Religious Discrimination Claims Dismissed

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

A federal district court in Tennessee recently dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction a claim by the Islamic Center of Nashville lawsuit challenging a Tennessee property tax exemption law on religious freedom grounds. Please see our previous blog post about the case here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) 6 hr Mistaken ID 13
Why does Tennessee suck? Feb 1 Tennesseesucks4ever 1
Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to... Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) Jan 31 Yodog 25
News Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility... Jan 31 PULTE pollutes 1
Looking for Sharon Marie Davies Jan 30 SylviaH 1
News God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16) Jan 27 Future Past 5
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,560,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC