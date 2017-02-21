MTSU Poll: Trump's job approval on th...

MTSU Poll: Trump's job approval on the edge in Tennessee

Tennessee's 11 Electoral College votes were an easy win for President Donald Trump in the November 2016 presidential election, with 61 percent of the popular vote in the state. Now though, only a narrow majority of the state's voters say they approve of the job he has done as president since taking office in January, according to the latest statewide poll from Middle Tennessee State University.

