MTSU Poll: Trump's job approval on the edge in Tennessee
Tennessee's 11 Electoral College votes were an easy win for President Donald Trump in the November 2016 presidential election, with 61 percent of the popular vote in the state. Now though, only a narrow majority of the state's voters say they approve of the job he has done as president since taking office in January, according to the latest statewide poll from Middle Tennessee State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Feb 20
|bill climer
|3
|5 things to watch this week ina
|Feb 20
|Latest news
|1
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|Feb 19
|ThomasA
|3
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 19
|nunya
|6
|How to curse a state?
|Feb 19
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ...
|Feb 18
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15)
|Feb 17
|nunya
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC