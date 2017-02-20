Motorcyclist dies in crash on Arnold Air Force Base
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Mary McBee, 18, was driving a Ford Mustang in northbound lanes when she "failed to yield when while turning left" onto Interstate 24. Bebow, of Manchester, died at the scene.
