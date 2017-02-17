More Tennessee Students Are Turning t...

More Tennessee Students Are Turning to Online Fundraising for Help With Tuition

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Memphis Flyer

GoFundMe, the DIY online fundraising platform, says that Tennessee students collected $1.3 million in tuition and education-related donations on their website last year for higher education. Today, the fundraising giant officially launched their college fundraising hub on their website that will offer guidelinees for students seeking to fundraise all or some of their college tuition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15) 5 hr nunya 3
Why does Tennessee suck? 6 hr nunya 3
Republicans get there Wish; 8 hr Peter pan 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) 9 hr BaxterV 27
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... 16 hr kuda 4
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Feb 11 BaxterV 2
News Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan... Feb 7 Lucy Fur 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC