More Tennessee Students Are Turning to Online Fundraising for Help With Tuition
GoFundMe, the DIY online fundraising platform, says that Tennessee students collected $1.3 million in tuition and education-related donations on their website last year for higher education. Today, the fundraising giant officially launched their college fundraising hub on their website that will offer guidelinees for students seeking to fundraise all or some of their college tuition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|nunya
|3
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|6 hr
|nunya
|3
|Republicans get there Wish;
|8 hr
|Peter pan
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|9 hr
|BaxterV
|27
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|16 hr
|kuda
|4
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Feb 11
|BaxterV
|2
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Feb 7
|Lucy Fur
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC