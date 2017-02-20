Mill cleanup plan unfazed by uncertainty surrounding EPA

Plans to clean up and reuse a polluted 12-acre former industrial site in Tennessee appear unfazed by the uncertainty now surrounding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency . Chattanooga officials recently announced a plan to spend up to $1.5 million to finish tearing down the old Dixie Yarns mill and capping contaminated soil on the site, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

