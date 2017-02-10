Marriage Ban, Bathroom Bill Resurface in Tennessee

Bills that would ban same-sex marriage and restrict transgender public school students' access to restrooms have once again been introduced in the Tennessee legislature. The marriage bill, titled the Natural Marriage Defense Act, would define marriage in the state as an exclusively male-female union, regardless of what any court decides, therefore saying the state would ignore the 2015 Supreme Court marriage equality ruling - a move that would undoubtedly be found unconstitutional.

