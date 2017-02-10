Marriage Ban, Bathroom Bill Resurface...

Marriage Ban, Bathroom Bill Resurface in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

Bills that would ban same-sex marriage and restrict transgender public school students' access to restrooms have once again been introduced in the Tennessee legislature. The marriage bill, titled the Natural Marriage Defense Act, would define marriage in the state as an exclusively male-female union, regardless of what any court decides, therefore saying the state would ignore the 2015 Supreme Court marriage equality ruling - a move that would undoubtedly be found unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Feb 8 Retribution 2
News Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan... Feb 7 Lucy Fur 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Feb 7 BaxterV 2
How to make farts smell like magnolia? Feb 5 Magnolia 1
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) Feb 4 Mistaken ID 13
Why does Tennessee suck? Feb 1 Tennesseesucks4ever 1
Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to... Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,646 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC