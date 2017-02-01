Man arrested in Detroit for Tenn. armory shooting
The man accused of shooting 10 people during a party last week in Tennessee was apprehended by law enforcement Wednesday night in Detroit, according to police. Kyanedre Benson was tracked by U.S. Marshals to Detroit where he was arrested Wednesday in connection with the mass shooting last Friday during a birthday party at the National Guard Armory in Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|Concord
|11
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Wed
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Tue
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Yodog
|25
|Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility...
|Jan 31
|PULTE pollutes
|1
|Looking for Sharon Marie Davies
|Jan 30
|SylviaH
|1
|God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Future Past
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC