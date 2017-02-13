Local doctors encouraged by new diabetes treatment
While the number of Tennesseans fighting diabetes continues to grow, doctors are encouraged by new treatment options they say may help prevent, or at least lessen, the impact of the chronic disease. About 9 percent of the U.S. population has diabetes but the rate in Tennessee is close to 15 percent, said Kimberly Miller, a nurse and diabetes educator in CHI Memorial's Diabetes and Nutrition Center.
