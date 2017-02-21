Local Democrats and Republicans Prepare for 2018 Governor's Race

At least five potential Republican candidates for Tennessee Governor in 2018 were among the crowd of 400 people at the Saturday, Feb. 25, Lincoln Day Gala of the Shelby County Republican Party. Meanwhile, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry told a group of 150 Democrats at an "Obama Day" event Saturday that they and other Democrats across the state can elect one of their own as governor in 2018.

