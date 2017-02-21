Local Democrats and Republicans Prepare for 2018 Governor's Race
At least five potential Republican candidates for Tennessee Governor in 2018 were among the crowd of 400 people at the Saturday, Feb. 25, Lincoln Day Gala of the Shelby County Republican Party. Meanwhile, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry told a group of 150 Democrats at an "Obama Day" event Saturday that they and other Democrats across the state can elect one of their own as governor in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|11 hr
|Tenn
|2
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|14 hr
|Test
|22
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Lottery Traitors
|103
|Protest all week from 02-21-2017 in Tn.
|Feb 23
|James
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|28
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Feb 20
|bill climer
|3
|5 things to watch this week ina
|Feb 20
|Latest news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC