Lebanon's Roy Denney shot this coyote during deer season.
As Tennessee's coyote population grows, so does the debate on what impact it will have on the state's future deer population. A story in the current issue of American Hunter Magazine presents some grim statistics: a survey conducted in South Carolina found that coyotes killed at least 65 percent of all fawns born in the study area.
