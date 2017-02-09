Lebanon's Roy Denney shot this coyote...

Lebanon's Roy Denney shot this coyote during deer season.

As Tennessee's coyote population grows, so does the debate on what impact it will have on the state's future deer population. A story in the current issue of American Hunter Magazine presents some grim statistics: a survey conducted in South Carolina found that coyotes killed at least 65 percent of all fawns born in the study area.

