Lawmaker introduces Tennesseea

A Tennessee lawmaker has introduced a bill aimed at banning so-called "sanctuary cities" across the state, threatening to withhold state funding from any city that disobeys. Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, introduced Senate Bill 155 just one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order outlining efforts to intensify immigration enforcement in part by punishing cities with sanctuary policies by withholding federal funding.

