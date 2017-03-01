Jonathan's Weekend Mix

Jonathan's Weekend Mix

18 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Alexis Cole - You And The Night And The Music - Close Your Eyes Jimmy Rushing/Dave Brubeck - Am I Blue - Brubeck & Rushing Annette Sanders/Mike Renzi - Then I'll Be Tired Of You - Everything I Love Bessie Smith - Me And My Gin - The Essential Bessie Smith Dolores Parker Morgan - Sometimes I'm Happy/There'll Be Some Changes Made - Traditions Tony Bennett - Love Scene - Jazz Bill Charlap - The Last Time I Saw Paris - Unreleased Concert Ann Sothern - The Last Time I Saw Paris - Hollywood's Best: The Forties Darlene Edwards - The Last Time I Saw Paris - The Portrait Edition Jo Stafford - Through A Thousand Dreams - The Capitol Rarities '43-'50 Brian Stokes Mitchell/Tedd Firth - Sorry Grateful - Simply Broadway Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth - Retrospective Frank Sinatra/Shirley Jones - If I Loved You - Unreleased Demo Frank Sinatra - Soliloquy - The Reprise Collection Frank ... (more)

