Joe Carr won't rule out bid for Tennessee governor

Former state Rep. Joe Carr, who lost Republican primary challenges for congressional seats in the last two election cycles, is mulling a bid for governor next year. Carr tells The Tennessean that while he currently has no plans to run to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam, he's been reaching out to potential supporters to gauge interest in his entering the race.

