Joe Carr won't rule out bid for Tennessee governor
Former state Rep. Joe Carr, who lost Republican primary challenges for congressional seats in the last two election cycles, is mulling a bid for governor next year. Carr tells The Tennessean that while he currently has no plans to run to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam, he's been reaching out to potential supporters to gauge interest in his entering the race.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|28
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Feb 20
|bill climer
|3
|5 things to watch this week ina
|Feb 20
|Latest news
|1
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|Feb 19
|ThomasA
|3
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 19
|nunya
|6
|How to curse a state?
|Feb 19
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ...
|Feb 18
|BuildTheWall
|1
