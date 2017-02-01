Ignoring coal ash could be toxic to T...

Ignoring coal ash could be toxic to Trump's legacy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: ThinkProgress

For decades, environmental groups in Tennessee allege that the Gallatin coal planta S-a Sa Tennessee Valley Authority-owned facility located north of Nashvillea S-a Shas been leaching toxins from coal ash into surface water. As communities and environmentalists across the southeast continue to push for utilities to be held responsible for the pollution they cause and clean up their coal ash storage practices, the fight over the Gallatin plant moves to federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) 6 hr Concord 11
Why does Tennessee suck? Wed Tennesseesucks4ever 1
Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to... Tue Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) Tue Yodog 25
News Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility... Jan 31 PULTE pollutes 1
Looking for Sharon Marie Davies Jan 30 SylviaH 1
News God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16) Jan 27 Future Past 5
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC