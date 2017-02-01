Ignoring coal ash could be toxic to Trump's legacy
For decades, environmental groups in Tennessee allege that the Gallatin coal planta S-a Sa Tennessee Valley Authority-owned facility located north of Nashvillea S-a Shas been leaching toxins from coal ash into surface water. As communities and environmentalists across the southeast continue to push for utilities to be held responsible for the pollution they cause and clean up their coal ash storage practices, the fight over the Gallatin plant moves to federal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|Concord
|11
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Wed
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Tue
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Yodog
|25
|Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility...
|Jan 31
|PULTE pollutes
|1
|Looking for Sharon Marie Davies
|Jan 30
|SylviaH
|1
|God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Future Past
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC