For decades, environmental groups in Tennessee allege that the Gallatin coal planta S-a Sa Tennessee Valley Authority-owned facility located north of Nashvillea S-a Shas been leaching toxins from coal ash into surface water. As communities and environmentalists across the southeast continue to push for utilities to be held responsible for the pollution they cause and clean up their coal ash storage practices, the fight over the Gallatin plant moves to federal court.

