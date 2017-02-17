Hundreds to run for charity in their ...

Hundreds to run for charity in their underwear in Nashville

Tennesseans, don't be alarmed when you see hundreds of people enjoying a quick run downtown in their underwear this weekend. People from 37 cities across the country will hit the streets in their skivvies to raise money and awareness for neurofibromatosis research and the Children's Tumor Foundation.

