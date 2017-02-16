Humana pulls out of Obamacare marketplace in Tennessee in 2018, leaving Blount without ACA insurer

Cancer survivor Melissa Nance, other cancer survivors and supporters gather at the federal building in Knoxville to protest against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act in this file photo from Jan. 19. Nance talked about why the Affordable Care Act is important for her. Cancer survivor Melissa Nance, other cancer survivors and supporters gather at the federal building in Knoxville to protest against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act in this file photo from Jan. 19. Nance talked about why the Affordable Care Act is important for her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.