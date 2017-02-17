Howell, Roberts legislation focused on tackling Tennessee welfare fraud
State Rep. Dan Howell said in August he wanted to tackle what he terms welfare fraud in the current session of the state Legislature. State Sen. Kenny Roberts and state Rep. Dan Howell are pictured in Nashville as they introduce a bill designed to eliminate welfare fraud and waste in Tennessee.
