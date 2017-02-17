Howell, Roberts legislation focused o...

Howell, Roberts legislation focused on tackling Tennessee welfare fraud

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

State Rep. Dan Howell said in August he wanted to tackle what he terms welfare fraud in the current session of the state Legislature. State Sen. Kenny Roberts and state Rep. Dan Howell are pictured in Nashville as they introduce a bill designed to eliminate welfare fraud and waste in Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15) 2 hr nunya 3
Why does Tennessee suck? 3 hr nunya 3
Republicans get there Wish; 4 hr Peter pan 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) 6 hr BaxterV 27
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... 13 hr kuda 4
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Feb 11 BaxterV 2
News Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan... Feb 7 Lucy Fur 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC