House hits brakes on Tennessee transportation funding bills
Senate Speaker Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, right, and House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, answer questions during a legislative preview session sponsored by The Associated Press and the Tennessee Press Association Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. less Senate Speaker Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, right, and House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, answer questions during a legislative preview session sponsored by The Associated Press and the Tennessee Press ... more House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, left, and Senate Speaker Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, answer questions during a legislative preview session sponsored by The Associated Press and the Tennessee Press Association Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest all week from 02-21-2017 in Tn.
|11 hr
|James
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|28
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Feb 20
|bill climer
|3
|5 things to watch this week ina
|Feb 20
|Latest news
|1
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|Feb 19
|ThomasA
|3
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 19
|nunya
|6
|How to curse a state?
|Feb 19
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC