Haslam visits TCAT in Smyrna

Wednesday

Governor Bill Haslam traveled to Smyrna Thursday to share a meal, tour the brand new Smyrna campus of Tennessee College of Applied Technology at 663 Ken Pilkerton Dr., and praise those involved in TCAT's creation. The event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Smyrna during its regular weekly meeting, which coincidentally was sponsoring a Job Shadow Day for students of their adopted school, Smyrna West Alternative School.

