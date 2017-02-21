Happy 2017 to Two Pioneering Legends ...

Happy 2017 to Two Pioneering Legends of Music, Johnny Cash and Fats Domino

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Aquarius Papers

Today's the birthday of two pioneers of their own unique style of music! Yes, "the Man in Black," Mr. Johnny Cash, shares a birthday with a pioneer of N'awlins style rock and roll, Mr. Antoine "Fats" Domino. We're listening to outlaw country and southern boogie piano rock! We'll begin today's tribute with a huge shout-out to Johnny Cash , one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aquarius Papers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crack head want leave my man alone 16 hr Tenn 2
News Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06) 20 hr Test 22
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Fri Lottery Traitors 103
Protest all week from 02-21-2017 in Tn. Feb 23 James 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) Feb 22 ThomasA 28
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... Feb 20 bill climer 3
News 5 things to watch this week ina Feb 20 Latest news 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,160,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC