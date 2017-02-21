Happy 2017 to Two Pioneering Legends of Music, Johnny Cash and Fats Domino

Today's the birthday of two pioneers of their own unique style of music! Yes, "the Man in Black," Mr. Johnny Cash, shares a birthday with a pioneer of N'awlins style rock and roll, Mr. Antoine "Fats" Domino. We're listening to outlaw country and southern boogie piano rock! We'll begin today's tribute with a huge shout-out to Johnny Cash , one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

