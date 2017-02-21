Growing push for more tax breaks in Haslam road funding plan

Community members attend a town hall with Gov. Bill Haslam in Algood, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, to discuss his proposal to boost transportation funding in Tennessee in large part through a hike in gas and diesel taxes. less Community members attend a town hall with Gov. Bill Haslam in Algood, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, to discuss his proposal to boost transportation funding in Tennessee in large part through a hike in gas ... more Republican Gov. Bill Haslam discusses his proposal to boost transportation funding in Tennessee in Algood, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.