Greeneville Man Among Those Arrested In Fake Lien Case
Greeneville and Del Rio residents were among 10 men charged Wednesday with unlawfully filing liens and making false entries into records. James Michael Usinger, 64, of Greeneville, was charged with 22 counts of drawing a lien without a legal basis, and 22 counts of forgery of $250,000 or more.
