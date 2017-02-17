Greeneville Man Among Those Arrested ...

Greeneville Man Among Those Arrested In Fake Lien Case

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Greeneville and Del Rio residents were among 10 men charged Wednesday with unlawfully filing liens and making false entries into records. James Michael Usinger, 64, of Greeneville, was charged with 22 counts of drawing a lien without a legal basis, and 22 counts of forgery of $250,000 or more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans get there Wish; 7 min Peter pan 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) 1 hr BaxterV 27
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... 8 hr kuda 4
Why does Tennessee suck? Feb 11 BaxterV 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Feb 11 BaxterV 2
News Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan... Feb 7 Lucy Fur 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Feb 7 BaxterV 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC