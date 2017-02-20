Governor's IMPROVE Act gains momentum in resolutions of support across state

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer spoke before the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday asking for support of Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act that would provide sustainable funding for roads. Franklin BOMA voted unanimously in support of the Act, joining the Williamson County Board of Commissioners in their vote of majority approval, 19-5, just cast the night before after a similar visit from Schroer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.