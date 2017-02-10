Governor believes in taxing users of state roads, not all Tennesseans
Gov. Bill Haslam said yesterday following a Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce meeting that despite alternative transportation plans proposed by Majority leaders, he believes funding for roads should fall to those who use them. "Traditionally, and smartly, and the way that every other state does it, those people who use our roads are who pay for the roads," Haslam said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|7 hr
|Lixy9187
|3
|Daniel Dawson: Not A Typical High School Student (May '13)
|19 hr
|Coach Smith
|8
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|20 hr
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Tue
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 1
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC