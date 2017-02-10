Governor believes in taxing users of ...

Governor believes in taxing users of state roads, not all Tennesseans

Read more: Williamson Herald

Gov. Bill Haslam said yesterday following a Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce meeting that despite alternative transportation plans proposed by Majority leaders, he believes funding for roads should fall to those who use them. "Traditionally, and smartly, and the way that every other state does it, those people who use our roads are who pay for the roads," Haslam said.

