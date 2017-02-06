Got a tax refund? Beware of con artists when buying a car
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is reminding residents to be careful of con artists when buying a car with their tax refunds. The Division of Consumer Affairs and the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission says it is important to research the auto dealer before a purchase.
Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
