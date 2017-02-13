GOP States move to BLOCK sanctuary cities, liberals OUTRAGED! [VIDEO]
The immigration situation is tectonically shifting here in the US thanks to President Trump's efforts in that area. Now, a number of Republican states are making moves to cut off funding as well to sanctuary cities in their states.
Read more at Right Wing News.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Sat
|BaxterV
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Sat
|BaxterV
|2
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Feb 7
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Feb 7
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
