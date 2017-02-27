GOP senator suggests boycott of Calif...

GOP senator suggests boycott of California lawmaker meeting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

A Republican state senator is calling for a boycott of a national legislators' meeting in California next year in retaliation for that state's ban on state-funded travel to Tennessee and other states over laws considered anti-LGBT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Testing 22 hr Mickey Mouse 1
News Tennessee Heritage: More early history of the C... (Jun '12) Mon Clifton States 2
new to area Mon Mrs Moon 1
Crack head want leave my man alone Mon Rednecksgohome 3
News Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06) Feb 25 Test 22
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Feb 24 Lottery Traitors 103
Protest all week from 02-21-2017 in Tn. Feb 23 James 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC