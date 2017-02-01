GOP lawmaker wants Tennessee IDs to identify non-citizens
A Republican lawmaker wants to require government-issued IDs in Tennessee to prominently feature the words "alien" or "non-U.S. citizen" in capital letters for anyone without permanent residency status. The Tennessean reports that the bill was introduced by Rep. John Ragan of Oak Ridge, but does not yet have Senate sponsor.
