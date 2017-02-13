Free legal clinics to be held around Tennessee
The Tennessee Supreme Court has announced that free legal clinics will be held around the state to help citizens who find themselves in need of a lawyer's advice on matters outside criminal law. It's all part of the court's initiative known as Access to Justice, a program aimed at helping a growing number of people find assistance when they can't afford an attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 11
|BaxterV
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Feb 11
|BaxterV
|2
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Feb 7
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Feb 7
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC