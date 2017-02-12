First Meeting of Tennessee Legislativ...

First Meeting of Tennessee Legislative Task Force on Opioid Abuse Kicks Off

This week in Nashville, the first meeting of the legislative task force on opioid and prescription drug abuse kicked off in Nashville, with stakeholders from across the state coming to the Legislative Plaza to speak out about Tennessee's growing drug epidemic. The task force was created this month by House Speaker Beth Harwell with the immediate goal of working on legislation and determining best strategies for tackling Tennessee's opioid problems.

