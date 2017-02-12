First Meeting of Tennessee Legislative Task Force on Opioid Abuse Kicks Off
This week in Nashville, the first meeting of the legislative task force on opioid and prescription drug abuse kicked off in Nashville, with stakeholders from across the state coming to the Legislative Plaza to speak out about Tennessee's growing drug epidemic. The task force was created this month by House Speaker Beth Harwell with the immediate goal of working on legislation and determining best strategies for tackling Tennessee's opioid problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Sat
|BaxterV
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Sat
|BaxterV
|2
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Feb 7
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Feb 7
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC