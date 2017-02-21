Federal appeals court reverses Tennes...

Federal appeals court reverses Tennessee death penalty case

Read more: The Miami Herald

A federal appeals court on Friday reversed a death penalty case prosecuted by Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich because the FBI paid a key witness $750 but the witness lied about it under oath. The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the prosecutor had a duty to disclose the payment instead of allowing the witness to commit perjury.

