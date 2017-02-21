East Tennessee DA appointed toa
Stephen Crump, a district attorney in the East Tennessee town of Cleveland, will lead the state investigation into former Tennessee lawmaker Jeremy Durham. Stephen Crump, a district attorney in Cleveland, Tenn., confirmed Tuesday he has been assigned the Durham case.
