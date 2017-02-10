Duncan protesters collect donation ina
In the middle of a controversial legislative session, some East Tennesseans say U.S. Rep. Jimmy Duncan isn't listening to their concerns. On Friday, outside the Howard Baker Jr. Courthouse, peaceful protesters gathered, in hopes of sending a message to the congressman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|22 hr
|BaxterV
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|23 hr
|BaxterV
|2
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Feb 7
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Feb 7
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC