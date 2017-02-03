DeVos opponents in Tennessee plan 11t...

DeVos opponents in Tennessee plan 11th appeal to the statea s US senators

Read more: WKRN

Some Tennessee Democrats and a Metro Nashville Public Schools parent made a last minute plea in a news conference urging phone calls to the state's senators against the nomination of Betsy DeVos, but a Tennessee charter advocacy group quickly chided the effort . "Do not vote for this unqualified enemy of the public schools," said House Democratic Caucus Chair Mike Stewart.

