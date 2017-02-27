Deadline looms for new Tennessee Libr...

Deadline looms for new Tennessee Library and Archives

13 hrs ago

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said Monday that this session is the last chance for Tennessee lawmakers to approve funding for a new building for the State Library and Archives. If the long-planned facility doesn't get the OK this year, Hargett said he will have to pursue other options, for space and other reasons.

