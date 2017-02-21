Conway High grad making it big in country music
KasCie Page has a big voice and her dreams of making a name for herself in country music are just as big. The 1998 Conway High School graduate made three trips to Nashville during the past year to do studio recordings and a music video, and will be heading to Tennessee again next week to record her version of "Always On My Mind."
