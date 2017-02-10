Commercial Appeal publisher Cogswell ...

Commercial Appeal publisher Cogswell steps down

George Cogswell III has stepped down as publisher and president of The Commercial Appeal of Memphis, where he's served since 2012. The 57-year-old Cogswell led one of the state's oldest and largest daily newspapers through two ownership changes in two years, most recently to Gannett Inc., which also owns The Tennessean of Nashville, the Knoxville News Sentinel and USA Today.

