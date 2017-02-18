Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan re-elected Regional Transit Authority chair
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan has been elected to a third term as chair of the Regional Transit Authority Board of Directors. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto was elected vice chair and Paula Mansfield, a governor's appointee from Rutherford County, was elected secretary for 2017.
