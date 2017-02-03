Bill introduced to extend 1-year lobbying ban toa

On Thursday, Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, introduced a bill that would prevent any employee of the state from being able to become a lobbyist until one year after they exit their position. Bill introduced to extend 1-year lobbying ban to all state employees On Thursday, Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, introduced a bill that would prevent any employee of the state from being able to become a lobbyist until one year after they exit their position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.