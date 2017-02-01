Bill Dunn's Tennessee school voucher bill resurfaces Read Story Jason Gonzales, Tennessean
True to his word that he would again take up the issue upon the bill's tabling on the Tennessee House floor last year, Rep. Bill Dunn, R-Knoxville, filed Wednesday morning his school voucher bill. House Bill 0336 is almost exactly similar to the controversial education bill he was forced to table last session after not having enough votes for the measure.
