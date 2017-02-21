Bill crafted by Maryville College stu...

Bill crafted by Maryville College students under consideration by 110th General Assembly

A bill written by Maryville College students, Molly Ridgeway and Joshua Anderson, as part of the Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature's General Assembly in November, is now being considered by legislators in the 110th General Assembly.

