Bill could require 'alien' to appear on IDs for non-citizens Read Story Joel Ebert, Tennessean
A Republican lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday that would require the state Department of Safety to put "alien" or "non-U.S. citizen" on any Tennessee drivers licenses, permits or other forms of identification for anyone who does not have permanent status to live in the country. Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, wants to require the addition of the language to anyone who is not a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the United States.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|16 hr
|Concord
|11
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Wed
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Tue
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Yodog
|25
|Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility...
|Jan 31
|PULTE pollutes
|1
|Looking for Sharon Marie Davies
|Jan 30
|SylviaH
|1
|God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Future Past
|5
