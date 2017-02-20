Bill could require 'alien' to appear on IDs for non-citizens Read Story Joel Ebert, Tennessean

A Republican lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday that would require the state Department of Safety to put "alien" or "non-U.S. citizen" on any Tennessee drivers licenses, permits or other forms of identification for anyone who does not have permanent status to live in the country. Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, wants to require the addition of the language to anyone who is not a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the United States.

