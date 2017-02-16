Authorities warn of man who says he's creating a volunteer fire department
The Coffee County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about a man they say is scamming people across the state. Coffee County authorities say he has contacted officials in their county as well as Hickman, Crockett, Sumner, and Overton counties and other areas of Tennessee.
