Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Restore Tennessee Classrooms To Tennessee Communities

Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday, said that Betsy DeVos, confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday as Education Secretary, will restore Tennessee classrooms to Tennessee communities-adding that her confirmation "swaps a national school board for a local school board."

